Cosatu blasts Nathi Mthethwa's flag project, calls for his axing from cabinet

The union has joined in the outrage expressed by many on plans by the Arts and Culture Minister to spend R22 million on a national monument flag project.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said that Nathi Mthethwa was the worst-performing minister in President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet and he needed to go.

The department plans to erect the 100-meter flag at the Freedom Park Heritage site in Pretoria as a symbol of unity and democracy.

But Cosatu's Sizwe Pamla said that this idea simply did not make sense.

"By the number of people running with this idea, it was passed from one broker to the next. The was no person who said 'this is not going to work, you are wasting money'. South Africa has some serious problems."

Pamla also has a message for Ramaphosa.

"The only message we can say to the president of this country is you are surrounded by mediocre individuals and as a result, you're coming across as very mediocre yourself. Now the onus is on you. How do you want to navigate going forward because all of this, at the end of the day, is going to land on the president's door."