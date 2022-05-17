Carl Niehaus could incriminate himself if he takes the stand, lawyer tells court

Carl Nieuhaus is accused of flouting COVID-19 laws while protesting with others outside the Estcourt prison last year when former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned.

DURBAN - The defence counsel for Carl Niehaus, who is accused of breaking COVID-19 laws, is arguing that if he takes the stand he could incriminate himself.

They are arguing that the case should be dismissed against him.

He appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Monday.

Nieuhaus is accused of flouting COVID-19 laws while protesting with others outside the Estcourt prison last year when former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned.