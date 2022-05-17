Another day, another round of load shedding: Stage 3 from 5pm to 10pm on Tuesday

On Monday, the power utility announced stage 4 load shedding after CEO Andre de Ruyter said the power grid remained vulnerable as they struggled to bring its generating units back to service.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom on Tuesday said stage 3 load shedding will kick in from 5 pm until 10 pm as it had initially been planned.

Eskom has urged all customers to switch off all non-essential appliances to avoid a power surge when the power is restored.