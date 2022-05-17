Adv Teffo says he was advised not to challenge validity of his warrant of arrest

Advocate Malesela Teffo, who is the lawyer for four of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, was subjected to a Hollywood-style arrest last month for failing to appear in court for his contempt case.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial lawyer, Advocate Malesela Teffo, said that he was advised not to challenge the validity of the warrant of arrest against him that resulted in his dramatic arrest inside the Pretoria High Court.

But upon his arrest, his lawyers told the media that the warrant was invalid.

Teffo said that was because he had laid a complaint against the magistrate presiding over his case.

He still maintains that his arrest was unlawful.

"I was advised accordingly that, look you don't have to make any argument, we don't have to bring anything that causes longevity to this process of releasing on bail. We just want to see you released on bail and then the rest will follow," Teffo explained.