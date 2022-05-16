WC has seen more than 400 mass shootings between June 2019 & December 2021

This has been revealed by the police service in a reply to a question from Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen.

CAPE TOWN - There were more than 400 mass shooting cases in the Western Cape between June 2019 and December last year.

Police define a mass shooting as an incident in which three or more people are shot.

The mass shooting statistics come as police investigate at least three such incidents in Khayelitsha since March.

However, this level of gun violence is not isolated and there've also been incidents in other parts of Cape Town.

Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen said that of the 442 mass shootings registered by police between June 2019 and December last year, 563 people were killed and more than 1,000 were wounded.

“We have seen in terms of the motives that SAPS provided after the investigations is that quite a number, I think more than 50%, are gang-related and then just retaliation, but also in terms of extortions that are happening in various communities,” said the MEC.

Allen said that his department would continue to work closely with the SAPS to ensure investigations happen and that perpetrators were found and held accountable.