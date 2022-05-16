Three men shot and killed in Westridge, Mitchells Plain

The police's Novela Potelwa said that the attack was believed to be gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - Three men have been shot dead in Mitchells Plain.

The shooting happened on Sunday night in Westridge.

The police's Novela Potelwa said that the attack was believed to be gang-related.

"Reports indicate that a gunman arrived at an address in Cheshire Street at about 9.30pm, asked for the owner by name, he then shot the owner and two others inside the house. All three died on the scene. The suspect is yet to be apprehended and investigations continue," she said.