Tazne van Wyk murder trial postponed again

The accused made a brief appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Monday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The case against a man accused of the murder of an 8-year-old girl in Elsies River has once again been postponed.



The man is accused of abducting and murdering Tazne van Wyk in 2020.

The trial of her alleged killer will hopefully resume on Wednesday.

The postponement will give the accused’s new legal representative time to consult with him.

The trial was meant to get under way last May but it was postponed, apparently to give the court time to clear a backlog in cases.

The eight-year-old girl was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020.

The accused was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape more than a week later.

He led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.