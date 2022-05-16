Stellies suspends student for urinating on another student's belongings

Sasco said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.

CAPE TOWN - - Stellenbosch University on Monday suspended a student who urinated on another student's belongings in an apparent racist incident.

The university management has confirmed a complaint was registered and said it was investigating after a white student urinated on the study desk of a fellow black student after breaking into his room in the early house of Sunday morning.

“Make an example out of him, so that things like this don’t happen again,” one student who spoke to Eyewitness News said.

The South African Student Congress (Sasco) said it was unhappy with the incident.

The student organisation said would not accept anything less than the expulsion of the perpetrator.