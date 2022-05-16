Stellenbosch probes white student urinating on black student's belongings

Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs Choice Makhetha says the perpetrator has been removed from campus as the investigation starts.

Stellenbosch University on Monday said that it hadstarted a full investigation into a video showing a white student peeing on a black student's belongings.

The incident, which took place over the weekend, sparked outrage, with many labelling it as an act of racism.

Speaking to Clement Manyathela, Stellenbosch University senior director of student affairs, Choice Makhetha, says the perpetrator was removed from campus as the investigation began.

The black student is still in shock. When I spoke to him, you can see he is still trying to process what just happened. It is just shocking what happened. Choice Makhetha, Senior director of student affairs - Stellenbosch University

It was not the K-word but something that borders around discrimination and possibly racism, depending on how you look at it. It was a matter of basically diminishing his human dignity, just looking down on a person. Choice Makhetha, Senior director of student affairs - Stellenbosch University

Meanwhile, the South African Students Congress (Sasco) called on the university for swift justice for the indignity suffered by a fellow student, who is still traumatised by the whole ordeal.

Sasco further said that "anything short of expulsion and potentially criminal charges would be regarded or as seen as an injustice, the racist criminal act deserves the highest punishment".