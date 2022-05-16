Elton Jantjies' case postponed to 3 June

The 31- year-old made his first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act.

JOHANNESBURG - Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is due back in court next month for his "in air outburst" case.

The 31- year-old made his first appearance in the Kempton Park Magistrates Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property and contravening the Civil Aviation Act. He was accompanied by his mother.

The charge relates to allegations that he damaged a light during a reported outburst in the air while en route home after a family trip in Turkey over the weekend.