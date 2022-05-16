Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies expected in court following arrest

The 31-year-old was arrested at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Sunday for allegedly damaging property on the plane.

JOHANNESBURG - World Cup-winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf, Elton Jantjies, is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The 31-year-old was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday for allegedly damaging property on the plane.

Jantjies had arrived from Dubai when he was handcuffed and escorted from the plane.

Gauteng police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the sportsman was released from custody on Sunday.

“The South African Police Service can confirm that the 31-year-old man who was arrested at the O.R. Tambo International Airport has been released on R1,000 bail. He will appear before the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court,” said Mathe.

Meanwhile, his agent believes that the matter was unnecessarily heightened but will comply with the investigation.