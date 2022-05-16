SA gospel music fans mourn passing of singer Deborah Fraser

The multi-award-winning gospel star died at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital on Sunday after a short illness.

JOHANNESBURG - South African gospel music fans have reacted with shock to the passing of legendary musician, Deborah Fraser.

She was 56.

Fraser was known for her inspirational gospel music and a career that spanned over 20 years.

Social media has been abuzz since the news of her passing, with some describing her as a mother to many.

In a statement, the African National Congress (ANC) in KwaZulu-Natal said that Fraser's passing had robbed South Africa of the contribution she would have made in developing the music industry.

The South African National Civil Organisation, (Sanco) in KwaZulu-Natal said that Mam Deborah, as she was affectionately known, produced music that "soothed and healed the heartbroken".

Many South Africans agreed that while Fraser's soul should rest in peace, her timeless music would forever live in our hearts.