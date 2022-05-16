Rape survivor fears starvation, eviction after attack leaves her unable to work

Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.

JOHANNESBURG - The scourge of gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa has once again been highlighted through the rape and attempted murder of a Johannesburg woman by a man that she had recently befriended.

Eyewitness News spoke to the 47-year-old victim, who survived a rape ordeal after she was stabbed more than 30 times and left for dead near a shopping mall in the south of Johannesburg on Human Rights Day in March.

The perpetrator, someone she knew, was arrested on the same day after he was spotted with bloodstained clothes not too far from the crime scene.

Raphael said that before the attack she’d often seen him lurking in the bush and he told her that he was wanted for murder and showed the very knife he used to attack her.

In its report on crimes against women in South Africa, Statistics South Africa states that only 29% of GBV cases are committed by complete strangers, while nearly 50% are committed by someone close such as friends or acquaintances, a spouse or partner or a relative or household member.

Eliza Raphael disappears into her dimly lit shack that she shares with her 11-year-old daughter and five-year-old grandchild. She speaks softly while wiping the tears from her swollen cheek – Raphael recalls the day that her attacker, a man that she had seen and spoken to several times, followed her into the dense bush behind the mall of the south where she had gone to collect water for the mielies she sells on the side of the road.

"When he appeared, I was not scared because he was someone I knew. I asked him to help me carry the five-litre bucket of water in my hands. When I started walking, I could hear he was walking behind me and he put a rope around my neck. Then I asked him: 'Why are you doing this?' and he said he said don’t scream and took out a knife. He said: 'I want your vagina.'"

Raphael said that she tried to scream but the man she had once offered tea and a free mielie cob when he was hungry was now a violent beast breathing heavily down her neck as he threatened to kill her.

"He raped me and when he was done raping me, he said 'now I am going to kill you'. I asked him why and he said because I would tell the police."

The 47-year-old tried to reason with her attacker telling him that she wouldn’t report him to authorities as she didn’t even know his name or where he lived. But he was not convinced.

After raping her, he stabbed her more than 30 times and left a bleeding Raphael for dead.

"When I saw that he was gone, I walked to the traffic lights where the taxis are and asked for help," she said.

Today, she says she is lucky to be alive but will live with the scars of the brutal attack for the rest of her life.

EVICTION WORRY

Following the ordeal, Raphael is starving and is scared that she will soon be homeless.

She told Eyewitness News that she was left disfigured and unable to fend for herself and the two children in her care.

Raphael was cut multiple times on her arms and hands when she tried to stop the rapist from stabbing her face.

She spent three weeks in hospital following the attack two months ago.

She is now recovering at her home on the East Rand but is worried that she may be evicted soon as she is no longer able to work.

The alleged perpetrator appeared in the Booysens Magistrates Court last Thursday, where the matter was postponed for further investigation.



Raphael said that she set up her stall in November last year after she lost her job as a farm labourer and that she was making just enough to pay her rent and buy food for her family.

She told Eyewitness News that since her brutal attack on Human Rights Day this year, she was unable to make a living and her healthcare bills were also slowly piling up.

"I have been sitting for a whole two months. I can’t go sell so I can make a living for myself and the children. I owe rent and even at Baragwanath Hospital I owe them. I was not born here. Every time I go for a check-up it costs R407. Now I owe R3,000. I don’t work."

Her neighbour, Nostina Khoza, said that they did their best to help but since the hardships brought on by COVID-19, they too had little to offer.

"The biggest problem is with food. She has no maize meal, no sugar. She has nothing."

However, she said that she had no choice but to return to work where she felt unsafe just so that she could put food on the table.

GBV and sexual crimes researcher, Gorata Chengeta, said that women’s economic marginalisation left many with very few options to escape danger.

Chengeta said that this often left women vulnerable to abuse and violence.

"If we had accessible healthcare and a basic income grant that was wide-reaching and efficiently delivered it really would make a difference in the ways in which people are able to work towards making themselves safe," Chengeta said.

It's been a difficult few months and Raphael said that she had grown impatient with her healing body, adding that the children’s stares when they are hungry had become increasingly unbearable.