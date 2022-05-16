Ramaphosa: Zondo elected as chief justice for certainty in judiciary leadership

Ramaphosa has again had to step in and defend his appointment of Raymond Zondo as the country's new chief justice in March.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was appointed as head of the Constitutional Court for the sake of "continuity and certainty" in the leadership of the judiciary.

Ramaphosa has again had to step in and defend his appointment of Zondo as the country's new chief justice in March.

The president was responding to a written parliamentary question by the Economic Freedom Fighters on Monday.

In the written question released by Parliament on Monday, Ramaphosa is asked what factors he took into account when making his decision to appoint Zondo.

Ramaphosa was also asked what led him to ignore the recommendation of the JSC to appoint Justice Mandisa Maya to the top office.

In his response, Ramaphosa said he considered the “great value in ensuring continuity and certainty” in the leadership of the judiciary, and the important role the judiciary played in ensuring trust and faith in state institutions.

Ramaphosa said another factor that influenced his decision was Section 174(2) of the Constitution, which further required that the judiciary must reflect broadly the racial and gender composition of South Africa.

This is an issue that this must be considered when judicial officers are appointed.