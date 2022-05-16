Ramaphosa admits that SA's plans to deal with natural disasters are poor

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country’s lack of readiness for natural disasters was exposed in the aftermath of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

DURBAN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that the country's plans to deal with managing natural disasters was poor and this needed urgent change.

The president was addressing business leaders in Durban on Sunday.

He said that the country’s lack of readiness for natural disasters was exposed in the aftermath of the recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal.

Last month’s torrential rains and subsequent floods claimed more than 400 lives and affected over 32,000 residents in KwaZulu-Natal.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the country’s collective readiness for natural disasters needed to be improved.

He said that the recent disaster in KwaZulu-Natal showed that we were not ready to deal with such occurrences.

"Disaster risk assessments by all provinces have to be regular and ongoing," he said.

The president said that going forward, all municipalities and provincial governments would be required to develop disaster management plans which must be submitted to the national disaster management council.