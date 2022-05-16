Pete Mihalik murder trial to get under way 4 years after his assassination

Mihalik was assassinated while dropping off his children at a Green Point school in October 2018.

CAPE TOWN - The case against three men implicated in the murder of Cape Town lawyer Pete Mihalik returns to court on Monday for the start of their trial.

It's been nearly four years since defence advocate Pete Mihalik was gunned down and on Monday the court is expected to hear details about the attack when the trial gets under way.

Sizwe Biyela, Nkosinathi Khumalo and Vuyile Maliti are charged with his murder.

Mihalik's son was also wounded in the shooting.

The laywer was dropping off his two children at school when they came under attack.

Mihalik had been involved in several high-profile cases linked to the criminal underworld.