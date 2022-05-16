Parly advised to 'carefully scrutinise' Zondo report to exercise oversight role

The legal advice notes how several current and former MPs are also implicated in the reports that have been released so far.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has to "carefully scrutinise" the state capture commission’s report in order for it to effectively exercise its oversight functions.

That’s according to legal opinion submitted to Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula by Parliament’s legal advisors.

Parliament’s legal advisors said that the president’s implementation plan, which will be submitted together with the report to Parliament in August, may include specific implementation targets that relate to Parliament.

In addition to that, the final part of the report will likely contain recommendations related to the strengthening of parliamentary oversight which was a sticking point during the commission.

Weaknesses in parliamentary oversight were laid bare during the commission for failing to hold state entities to account.

The legal advisors also state that the report identifies several members of Parliament, past and present, who are implicated in conduct that may constitute illegal, unlawful or unethical behaviour.

Democratic Alliance (DA) deputy chief whip Siviwe Gwarube said that they could not sit idly while there were MPs, members of the executive and even presiding officers who were alleged to have facilitated state capture and were not dealt with by Parliament.