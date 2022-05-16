Man accused of rape and murder of Tazne van Wyk to go on trial

Tazne van Wyk disappeared in February 2020. Her body was found near Worcester about two weeks later.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of the rape and murder of an eight-year-old girl in Elsies River goes on trial on Monday.

It has been a long wait for Van Wyk's family and the broader Elsies River community who are desperate to see justice take its course.

The trial was meant to get under way in May last year, but it was postponed, apparently to give the court time to deal with a backlog of cases.

The eight-year-old girl was last seen alive walking to a tuckshop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020.

The accused was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape more than a week later.

He led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

It later emerged he was out on parole and had been convicted of a string of crimes dating back to 1981.