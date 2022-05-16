Malema: Zondo used state capture inquiry to advance certain faction within ANC
Malema addressed the media at the party's head office in Johannesburg on Monday.
JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has accused Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of pursuing factional politics within the African National Congress (ANC).
The EFF leader said his organisation had no interest in engaging Zondo's report into state capture because it formed part of President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election campaign as the ANC president.
Zondo has been lauded for unpacking the extent of state capture corruption during the former president Jacob Zuma's tenure.
However, for Malema, there is nothing to celebrate about the chief justice: “There is nothing exciting to the EFF about the Zondo commission’s report because Zondo used the commission to further the interest of a certain faction against the other faction and by so doing, deligitimised the whole process; R2 billion to fight factional battles.”
During his wide-ranging press briefing, Malema also took a swipe at Ramaphosa.
He accused the president, without evidence, of being behind attempts to remove Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane from her position because she has previously made negative findings against him.
