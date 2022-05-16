Large parts of Cape Town without power due to outage

Suburbs including Montague Gardens, Milnerton, Kensington, Century City and surrounds have been affected.

CAPE TOWN - Large parts of Cape Town are without power.

City of Cape Town said that technicians were attending to a power outage in the metro's Area 2.

Suburbs including Montague Gardens, Milnerton, Kensington, Century City and surrounds have been affected.

Officials said that an exact time of when electricity would be restored was still unclear at this stage.

The cause of the outage is not known yet.