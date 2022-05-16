'I do': Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make it official

This comes just over a month after the two had a practice run by hitting the Las Vegas strip and having an impromptu wedding celebration in the company, of course, of an Elvis impersonator.

JOHANNESBURG - Los Angeles' resident edgy different couple Kourtney Kardashian (43) and Travis Barker (46) have reportedly made it official after they exchanged vows and signed papers at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Sunday.

The first draft marriage took place April 4 at the One Love Chapel where they exchanged vows but did not obtain a marriage license (honestly, that sounds mad fun).

The lovebirds got engaged October 2021, less than a year after they announced that they were going steady.

Barker and Kardashian decided to get hitched at the courthouse in order for them to be legally married ahead of their Italian wedding taking place later in the year.

Once the two have walked down the aisle, they would have ticked off all three major types of Western weddings.

First came Vegas, then came courthouse, then comes a Kardashian in an Italian carriage.

The couple share a blended family with Kourt’s kids 3, namley Mason, Penelope and Reign (which she had with Scott Disick), Barker’s 3 kids Langdon, Alabama and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, and are looking to give Kris Jenner yet another grandchild as documented on the Hulu smash hit The Kardashians.

Seeing as work is just not her top priority right now, she should have all the time in the world to add a new bundle of Scott-free joy the world.

Kongratulations!