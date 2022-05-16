Gauteng motorists warned of obstacles being placed on roads as crime tactic

Thirteen such incidents have been reported over the past 12 months along the R104, known as Bronkspruit Road in Pretoria.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng motorists have been warned against criminals placing spikes or objects on public roads with the intention of robbing them.

This has resulted in many motorists being involved in accidents and some even losing their lives.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Crezane Bosch said that this needed urgent attention.

"The DA is concerned that there is not enough done to curb this crime as these incidents are increasing drastically and there is no 24-hour monitoring of our roads. The DA demands answers as to when the Gauteng traffic police will be declared an essential service following the announcement of the minister of transport,” said Bosch.