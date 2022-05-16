Elsies River hopes Tazne van Wyk murder trial won’t be drawn-out process

The man accused of killing 8-year-old Tazne van Wyk on Monday appeared in the Western Cape High Court where the matter was postponed to Wednesday to give the accused’s new lawyer time to consult.

CAPE TOWN - An Elsies River community hopes the trial of an alleged child killer is not a drawn-out process.

The trial was meant to get under way last May but it was postponed, apparently to give the court time to clear a backlog in cases.

Elsies River gender-based violence activist Celesthea Pierang said the road to justice for Van Wyk had been delayed long enough.

The accused faces at least 27 charges, including the 8-year-old's kidnapping and murder, 11 counts of rape, sexual assault, common assault, desecrating a corpse and incest.

Tazne was last seen alive walking to a tuck shop near her Connaught Estate home in February 2020 and more than a week later, police arrested her alleged killer in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

He led police to the child's body in a stormwater pipe along the N1 highway near Worcester.

At the time, the accused was out on parole and had been convicted of a string of crimes dating back to 1981.