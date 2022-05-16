Death of top detective Ndlovu won't affect Senzo Meyiwa trial - AfriForum's Nel

General Philani Ndlovu was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene of Senzo Meyiwa's murder in 2014.

JOHANNESBURG - AfriForum lawyer Advocate Gerrie Nel said that the passing of Gauteng detectives head, General Philani Ndlovu, would have no impact whatsoever on Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial.

Ndlovu was one of the first officers to arrive on the scene of Meyiwa's murder in 2014.

News of his passing shocked South Africans after his name featured several times during testimony at the trial last month.

While the defence said that Ndlovu was a key State witness in the trial, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) disagreed, saying that his statement had not even been taken.

Advocate Nel said that he believed the NPA: " I, for once, agree one hundred percent with the National Prosecution Authority and the prosecution team that his untimely passing will not impact on the trial whatsoever. He was never a State witness, he was never intended to be a State witness. They don’t even have a statement of him. His name is not on the witness list, so I don’t think it will have any impact,” said Nel.

Meyiwa was shot and killed at the home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in Vosloorus.

The trial into his murder kicked off last month, almost eight years after the crime was committed.