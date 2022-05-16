CoCT to install plastic water meters as brass meter theft spikes

The statistics show that there's been an increase of 1,143 stolen water meters compared to the previous financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said that it would no longer be installing brass water meters because of the cost to replace them.

It said that the cost to replace stolen or damaged meters costs anywhere between R3,260 and R3,744.

The city has reported a total of 3,341 incidents of water meter thefts between July last year and the end of last month.

The statistics show that there's been an increase of 1,143 stolen water meters compared to the previous financial year.

Steenberg, Woodstock, and Bellville south are among the areas where an increase in water meter theft has been reported.

The city's mayoral committee member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien, has urged residents to report water meter thefts.

"The Water and Sanitation Department is replacing the silver meters with plastic meters because the is no scrap value to the plastic meters. Residents can report the incidents, complaints, and concerns to one of the city's security safety agencies by phoning 107 on the landline or 112 on a cellphone and ask for the city's safety and security call center," Badroodien said.