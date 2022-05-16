Carl Niehaus due back in court for breaking COVID-19 regulations

His trangression occured outside the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre where former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned in July last year.

ESTCOURT - The former spokesperson of the disbanded Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans' Association, Carl Niehaus, is back in court on Monday morning.

He's set to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court for contravening COVID-19 regulations last year.

Niehaus has, however, argued that his arrest was purely political.

His transgression occurred outside the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre where former President Jacob Zuma was imprisoned in July last year.



Niehaus was warned against addressing a group of people gathered outside the centre as it was against the COVID-19 regulations at the time but he proceeded with his address.

During his previous court appearance, two video clips were played in court as evidence.

Niehaus, however, maintains that his arrest was a result of an African National Congress (ANC) factional battle.

His court appearance also ironically comes a day before Zuma is expected in court for his corruption trial.