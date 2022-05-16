Carl Niehaus' case on violating COVID-19 rules postponed to June
This after his defence filed for an application to discharge him without him taking to stand.
DURBAN - Carl Niehaus’ COVID-19 contravention case has been adjourned to next month for a ruling in the application for a discharged.
This comes after his defence filed for an application to discharge him without him taking to stand.
Niehaus appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Monday.
Advocate Nthabiseng Mokoena argued that the State has no evidence to present strong case against her client.
However, the magistrate in the matter will make a ruling next month.
[HAPPENING NOW] Disbanded Mkhonto Wesizwe Military Veterans Associations former spokesperson Carl Niehauss COVID-19 contravention trial is back in the Escourt Magistrate Court, in KwaZulu-Natal. #CarlNiehaus -@_NMabasoEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 16, 2022
His transgression occurred outside the Estcourt Correctional Services Centre where former president Jacob Zuma was imprisoned in July last year.
Niehaus was warned against addressing a group of people gathered outside the centre as it was against the COVID-19 regulations at the time but he proceeded with his address.
During his previous court appearance, two video clips were played in court as evidence.
Niehaus, however, maintains that his arrest was a result of an African National Congress factional battle.
His court appearance also ironically comes a day before Zuma is expected in court for his corruption trial.