Carl Niehaus' case on violating COVID-19 rules postponed to June

DURBAN - Carl Niehaus’ COVID-19 contravention case has been adjourned to next month for a ruling in the application for a discharged.

This comes after his defence filed for an application to discharge him without him taking to stand.

Niehaus appeared in the Estcourt Magistrates Court on Monday.



Advocate Nthabiseng Mokoena argued that the State has no evidence to present strong case against her client.

However, the magistrate in the matter will make a ruling next month.