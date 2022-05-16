Britney Spears and partner Sam Asghari announce miscarriage

Making a joint statement with fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram, the legendary Princess of Pop announced that “ we have lost our miracle baby.”

JOHANNESBURG –

Making a joint statement with fiancé Sam Asghari on Instagram on Saturday, the legendary Princess of Pop announced that “we have lost our miracle baby.”

The news comes just one month since the couple announced that they were expecting a baby.

In the statement, Spears shared that maybe they should have waited before announcing their pregnancy, but excitement got the better of them.

“Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were excited to share the good news.”

Though this statement is utterly heart-breaking, it is no surprise why Spears’ would be so excited to share the news of her pregnancy after escaping her father, Jamie Spears’ conservatorship last year following the immense support of the #FreeBritney movement.

During her conservatorship, which was established in 2008, the singer shared that she was unable to go off her birth control, making news of the miscarriage even more devastating to fans across the globe.

However, despite having a miscarriage, the couple is hopeful for the future of their family.

“Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all your support.”

The couple has asked for privacy during this difficult time.