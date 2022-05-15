Zuma says ANC hasn't made any sense since Nasrec elective conference in 2017

Jacob Zuma suffered a blow during that conference when his preferred party presidential successor Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma lost the vote to Cyril Ramaphosa.

DURBAN - Former President Jacob Zuma said the ANC has failed to make any sense since its elective conference in Nasrec in 2017.

The former president addressed supporters from his Nkandla homestead in a discussion that was also streamed live on Twitter spaces on Saturday.

Jacob Zuma has accused white people of sowing division within the black community and elevating their spies to positions of power in the ANC.

He further claimed that this has rendered the National Executive Committee of the ANC inefficient.

" Since Nasrec the ANC has not issued a single logical statement. It’s been dead-quiet".

Despite his criticism of the party he once led as president, Zuma said he will remain in the ANC and fight for the realisation of its policies.

He’s encouraged his supporters to work towards uniting black people in the country.