WC's DA urges residents not to take frustrations out on foreign nationals

The call comes after the controversial anti-immigrant group Operation Dudula launched a Western Cape branch in Cape Town on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape has urged residents not to take their frustrations over poor governance and policing out on foreign nationals in their communities.

The move is fuelling concerns about the group's xenophobic sentiments which have already taken root in other parts of the country.

The party's spokesperson on community safety Ricardo Mackenzie says while Dudula claims to be an anti-crime organisation it continues to incite violence, theft, and intimidation against vulnerable members of society.