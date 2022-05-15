Tutu Trust wants leaders to speak up against violence in Palestinian territories The organisation has condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and has called for the right to human dignity to be upheld. Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera journalist JOHANNESBURG - The Archbishop Desmond Tutu Trust says world leaders including President Cyril Ramaphosa can no longer remain silent in the face of ongoing violence in the occupied Palestinian territories. The organisation has condemned the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and has called for the right to human dignity to be upheld. Human beings are wired to be inter-connected and interdependent. The attack on Shireen Abu Aklehs funeral cortege looked made in apartheid SA. - Dr Mamphela Ramphele, Chair, Archbishop Tutu IP Trust. Full statement here: https://t.co/anyHKDePdF @AJEnglish @TutuLegacy pic.twitter.com/WhXiepbeY9 DesmondTutu Official (@TheDesmondTutu) May 14, 2022

Abu Akleh's coffin almost fell to the ground as pallbearers were being attacked by Israeli police dressed in riot gear on Friday.

Chair of the Tutu Trust Mamphela Ramphele said the scenes were similar to the brutality experienced during South Africa's struggle for freedom.

"Where Israeli's are reacting to mourners of this journalist is exactly the way the apartheid police used to act to those who not only had lost loved ones but were trying to lay them to rest".

Meanwhile, the Israeli Police Commissioner has instructed that an investigation into the attack be conducted.

The US and the European Union are leading an international outcry condemning the police action.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said the images are disturbing.

"I was also in touch with Israeli and Palestinian authorities and I have also continued to be especially giving the images we are not currently involved in any of the investigations. But we are working towards bridging corporation and to provide systems needed".