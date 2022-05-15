Stage 2 load shedding announced for Sunday night

Eskom has announced that we'll be without power from 5 pm until 10 pm on Sunday.

The ailing utility said the latest bout of blackouts were implemented under stage 2 load shedding.

Much like the on and off power we've been subjected to, the utility said this was due to a breakdown of more generation units at its power stations.

Eskom spokesperson Sinkonathi Mantshantsha said it managed to reduce its units at risk, but the grid was nowhere near where it should be for load shedding to be lifted.

The utility said South Africans were in for more blackouts this week under stage 3 and then stage 2 for the rest of week.

BOKSBURG OUTAGE

Meanwhile, residents in Boksburg are without electricity after the city of the City of Ekurhuleni implemented power cuts that began on Sunday morning.

The city's energy department said this was because of upgrades that were being done on the substation supplying power to some parts of the area.

Residents can expect their lights to be back on by 5 pm.

The departments said once these upgrades were completed residents would have more sustainable power supply.