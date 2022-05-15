Go

Springbok’s Jantjies arrested for malicious damage to property on a flight

Gauteng police said they arrested him for damaging property on a flight and he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.

Springbok supporters outside Nelson Mandela Square on 1 November 2019. Picture: Demi Buzo/EWN
35 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Rugby Union has confirmed that Spingbok fly half Elton Jantjies was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

The 31-year-old was handcuffed on his arrival in Johannesburg from Dubai on Sunday morning.

Saru President Mark Alexander said they have been made aware of the arrest.

