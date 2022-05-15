Social media react to Kendrick Lamar's latest offering Kendrick Lamar has been dubbed the voice of a generation by some and in his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers he takes a vulnerable approach to talk about his many battles. Black Lives Matter Movement

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers JOHANNESBURG - Rapper Kendrick Lamar whose poignant lyricism has soundtracked the Black Lives Matter movement dropped his first solo album in five years on Friday. The album's first track "United In Grief" opens with a choir singing the line "I hope you find some peace of mind in this lifetime," before Lamar comes in: "I've been goin' through somethin'." Ain’t eem gon lie I shed a few thug tears through out some of these Kendrick songs. I relate a lot to a lot of these joints — Cozz (@cozz) May 13, 2022 People on social media have been sharing how they feel about the latest album and some say they relate to the songs. Kendrick Lamar has been dubbed the voice of a generation by some and in his latest album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers he takes a vulnerable approach to talk about his many battles. The Compton-born rapper uses vivid lyrics to portray his own life, through a total of 19 tracks including interludes, Kendrick Lamar explores topics of fatherhood, addiction, infidelity, and more. Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers pic.twitter.com/tLcJDyNxVe — Kendrick Lamar (@kendricklamar) May 11, 2022

The album's cover is a photo of Lamar wearing a crown of thorns and holding a young child, while a woman who appears to be his partner Whitney Alford is in the background, holding an infant.

The Pulitzer winner uses this album to meditate on inner demons, repressed emotions, the struggles of family life, and the trappings of fame.

In "Auntie Diaries," Lamar critiques society's treatment of transgender people, while in "Savior" he warns against turning to celebrities for guidance.

Kendrick Lamar won the Pulitzer Prize for music, becoming not just the first rapper but the first pop artist period to receive the award.

No Kendrick Lamar wasn’t trying to prove he’s the best rapper alive.



He didn’t feature any TDE artists.



He didn’t create a rock influenced album.



Kendrick didn’t make an album that sounds anything like GKMC, DAMN or TPAB.



He made the album HE wanted to make & I respect that — Luca Guerini (@LucaGuerini_NFR) May 13, 2022