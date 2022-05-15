Man believed to be Springbok rugby player arrested at OR Tambo

It’s understood police handcuffed the suspect for malicious damage to property on his arrival from a trip in Dubai on Sunday morning.

JOHANNESBURG - A 31-year-old man believed to be a Springbok rugby player has been arrested at OR Tambo International Airport.

The police's Athlenda Mathe said he was escorted off the plane by law enforcement officials.