Gauteng police confirm Springbok's Jantjies has been released on R1000 bail

World cup winning Springbok and former Lions flyhalf was released on R1000 bail after allegedly damaging property belonging to an airline.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have confirmed that Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies has been released from police custody following his arrest at OR Tambo International Airport.

Jantjies was returning from Dubai to Johannesburg when he was handcuffed upon landing and escorted off the plane.

SARU President Mark Alexander said Jantjies was returning from a personal trip.

