CoCT says volunteer law enforcement officers made at least 170 citizens arrests

The City said the team has played a valuable supporting role, providing additional boots on the ground after hours and on weekends.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Cape Town said its volunteer law enforcement officers which were deployed to support officers have made at least 170 citizens arrests and recovered over 29 weapons.

The City said the team has played a valuable supporting role, providing additional boots on the ground after hours and on weekends.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security Alderman JP Smith said the arrests included possession of suspected stolen property, stolen vehicles, attempted murder, and possession of drugs, among others.

"Our law enforcement auxiliary volunteer program has grown in leaps and bounds since its launch in 2013 it underpins the willingness of so many ordinary residents to participate in building safer communities. We are extremely excited about this development as it will allow candidates who do not meet the criteria for the uniform positions to be part of the program".