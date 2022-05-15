City of Tshwane says independent mediator needed to solve Areyeng bus dispute

Road and Transport MMC for the City of Tshwane, Dikeledi Selowa said the City cannot intervene in third party issues however she said it will assist where it can.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Tshwane said an independent mediator is needed to find a solution in the Tshwane Areyeng bus services dispute.

Road and Transport MMC for the City of Tshwane, Dikeledi Selowa said the City cannot intervene in third party issues however she said it will assist where it can.

Numsa is demanding an increase in the transport allowance for its members working for Areyeng bus services.

Currently, they receive R1,100 the union wants the allowance to be increased to R2,500.

Numsa said its members are also complaining about accessing safe and reliable transportation especially since they're allegedly required to work between 4 am and 9 pm.

The union has given the City until Wednesday to respond to its demands.

Selowa said despite intervention, a mediator may be required to resolve the matter.

"We are being the mediator and facilitating a position where they can negotiate and talk and come to a consensus among themselves in taking into consideration the workers and conditions as well".