City of Cape Town offers reward for info on water meter theft

The City said there's also been an increase of almost 1 200 in such incidents compared to the previous financial year.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has raised concerns over an increase in the theft of water meters.

It said a total of 3 341 incidents have been reported between July last year and the end of last month.

The City said there's also been an increase of almost 1 200 in such incidents compared to the previous financial year.

Steenberg, Woodstock, and Bellville South are among the area where there's been an increase in water meter theft.

The City's Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Sanitation, Zahid Badroodien said the City cannot condone the theft of critical infrastructure.

He said the City is offering a reward to anyone who can assist in the successful arrest of perpetrators or the recovery of the stolen water meters.

"A reward of R5000 is being offered to any resident who reports incidents or information relating to theft and vandalism of water and sanitation infrastructure that leads to a successful arrest or recovery of stolen equipment".