ANC withdraws membership of suspect arrested in Hillary Gardee murder

Lukhele was stripped of his membership by the ANC’s working committee in Mpumalanga following his arrest and involvement in the kidnapping, rape and murder of the 28-year-old.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga has revoked the membership of Philemon Lukhele - one of the accused in the kidnapping and murder of Hillary Gardee.

Hillary was the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters secretary-general Godrich Gardee who was found dead four days after she was reported missing last month.

Lukhele was stripped of his membership by the ANC’s working committee in Mpumalanga following his arrest and involvement in the kidnapping, rape and murder of the 28-year-old.

The ANC also revealed that, following an internal investigation, they found that Lukhele's membership was obtained illegally as he was not a South African national.

Lukhele was arrested with two other men and was expected to appear in the Nelspruit Magistrates Court next month.