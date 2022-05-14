WC Premier Alan Winde welcomes new extension to 2022 census count

Premier Alan Winde has welcomed yet another extension of the 2022 census count.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde has welcomed yet another extension of the 2022 census count.

The deadline, which was meant to be Saturday, has been moved to 31 May.

Only 70% of the Western Cape's population has been counted.

Winde again warned service delivery in the province would suffer a major blow if this trend continued.

The province stands to lose over 16% of its provincial equitable share if only 70% of residents get counted.

This would shave R2.6 billion in funding off the health budget and R4.2 billion off the education budget with smaller departments also suffering losses.