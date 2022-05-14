WC Premier Alan Winde welcomes new extension to 2022 census count

Go

Premier Alan Winde has welcomed yet another extension of the 2022 census count.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde at an engagement with the provincial Department of Health. Image: Twitter/@alanwinde
The deadline, which was meant to be Saturday, has been moved to 31 May.

Only 70% of the Western Cape's population has been counted.

Winde again warned service delivery in the province would suffer a major blow if this trend continued.

The province stands to lose over 16% of its provincial equitable share if only 70% of residents get counted.

This would shave R2.6 billion in funding off the health budget and R4.2 billion off the education budget with smaller departments also suffering losses.

