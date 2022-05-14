Tshwane Transport MMC promises Numsa a response on their demands by Wednesday

City of Tshwane's MMC of Roads and Transport Dikeledi Selowa said the three agencies involved in the matter have been consulted and have been granted time till Monday to provide feedback on how they will meet workers' demands.

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa will receive a response to its list of demands regarding the concerns of workers from Areyeng Bus Services by Wednesday.

That's the word from the City of Tshwane's MMC of Roads and Transport Dikeledi Selowa.

Among other demands, Numsa is asking for an increase in transport allowances for its members who work for Areyeng Bus Services in Tshwane.

It said the stipend they're receiving is not enough.

Numsa said members are complaining about safety and reliable transportation especially since they're allegedly required to work between 4 am and 9 pm.

Selowa said she has met with Tshwane Rapid Transit, Xtremetec and Tshwane affected investment operation to get an understanding of whether they will be able to deliver to Numsa's demands.

"Fortunately the deadline is Wednesday, it is less than five working days essentially, so we have got three. So instead of going to protest at TRT and at Xtremetec, and they come and protested by us so the only thing that essentially we could do was say as the City and as the main client we are going to have to intervene so that even our service providers comply and negotiate with Numsa in this regard".