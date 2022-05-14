Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her 5-year sentence

Convicted Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani was found guilty of stealing over R800,000 from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme in March.

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted Walter Sisulu University student Sibongile Mani has been granted leave to appeal her five-year sentence by the East London Regional Court.

Mani was found guilty of stealing over R800,000 from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme in March.

She was arrested in 2018 after spending the money that accidentally made its way into her bank account.

"We have accepted the sentence as an appropriate sentence for the crime, but the court felt that maybe a higher court could arrive at a different sentence. We are going to be arguing that the sentence was appropriate when the appeal is heard" said the National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali.