R200m allocated to boost National Development Agency

JOHANNESBURG - The Social Development Department has allocated over R200 million to the National Development Agency (NDA) that funds civil society organisations.

Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has tabled a R267 billion grant for the 2022/2023 financial year.

This is government's third largest allocation.

Over 99% of that goes towards grants but some must be spared for other projects.

Zulu said while 1,846 of such groups were given financial and management skills this year, the NDA would be working towards a partnership model.

At the same time, the department has allocated over R15 million to the South African National Aids Council and R309 million towards welfare policy development programmes such as crime prevention and victim empowerment.