PowerBall results: Friday, 13 May 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 13 May 2022:
PowerBall: 09, 14, 15, 35, 49 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 11, 20, 38 PB: 08
