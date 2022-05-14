Go

PowerBall results: Friday, 13 May 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.

Powerball. Picture Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
Powerball. Picture Ithuba Lottery on YouTube.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Friday, 13 May 2022:

PowerBall: 09, 14, 15, 35, 49 PB: 13
PowerBall Plus: 01, 02, 11, 20, 38 PB: 08

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA