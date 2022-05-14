Pimville community leader says third suspect in Diale’s murder at large

Keabetswe Malebo, a community leader in Pimville, Soweto, is adamant that a third person who he claims is linked the shooting to death of Kgomotso Diale is still at large.

This comes after the case against two men arrested for the crime was postponed for verification of their immigration status following a brief appearance in the Protea Magistrates Court on Friday.

Teboho Molapo and Mokhabi Ngoanapudi are expected to return to court on 29 June when they face charges relating to the April attack that left Diale dead and several others wounded.

Malebo insisted a third person should be behind bars after the group of Pimville residents who had marched to the Chicken Farm informal settlements over cable theft in April was shot from behind.

He claimed there was a third gunman, who used a rifle, the day Diale was killed.

“We still need the third suspect to be apprehended because he was the one that carried an assault rifle. he was the one that shot the community with an assault rifle.”

It’s unclear how he may have been involved a third suspect was shot and killed by officers on the day Molapo and Ngoanapudi were arrested after he allegedly pointed a firearm at the police.

Both men remain behind bars.