Numsa threatens mass strike in Tshwane over transport demands

JOHANNESBURG – The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) is threatening to lead a mass strike in the City of Tshwane should the city fail to respond to its demands concerning the Areyeng Bus Services.

The union accused the management of the local bus services of refusing to provide transport allowances or transport for its workers to get to work.

They said members were complaining about their working hours. They're allegedly required to work from 4am until 9pm and also struggle with reliable and safe transport to get home.

Numsa said the current transport allowance provided by the Tshwane Rapid Transit was not enough and has demanded an increase to R2,500.

Union spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi Majola said it had given the city until next week Wednesday to respond to its demands.