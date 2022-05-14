National Consumer Commission recalls Knorr Cup-A-Soup Lite

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced a recall of Knorr Cup-A-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable boxes.

The NCC said irregular sachets with potentially harmful ingredients were incorrectly packed into cartons of this product.

The affected products were manufactured on 23 March 2022 with an expiry date of the 22 September 2023.

Acting commissioner Thezi Mabuza said, “We’ve been told that the product contains wheat and gluten, which are ingredients of their regular brand. The consumption thereof led to reaction for those allergic to wheat and gluten.”