Land identified for relocation of people living by CT’s railway lines

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a piece of land has been identified where people who are currently living on railway lines illegally will be relocated.

CAPE TOWN - Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a piece of land has been identified where people who are currently living on railway lines illegally will be relocated.

Mbalula has travelled to Cape Town’s central railway line to get a first-hand look at infrastructure damage as well as efforts to get the train service there back on track.

Since 2019, people have set up homes on and along the railway line, while vast stretches of the infrastructure have either been vandalised or stolen.

Mbalula said they planned to have train services restored by the end of the year.

“The limited service that we have shown is going to run between the areas of Langa, Pinelands, Belville, Bonteheuwel and all those areas will kick off from July. The full service, once we succeed in moving the people that service will be back online in December.”

Mbalula said in collaboration with the human settlements department and the City of Cape Town they would ensure the smooth relocation of the occupiers to a new piece of land.

Mbalula said he would be back after two weeks to show residents the piece of land where they'll be relocated to.

“When I come back with all the parties, we should be in a position to deal with the concerns of the encroachers so they can move and enable us to work on the tracks.”