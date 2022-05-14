GDE to visit home of pupil stabbed to death at Pimville school

A 16-year-old boy allegedly stabbed his school mate during break time on Thursday after he was apparently bullying his younger brother.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng education officials will visit the home of an 18-year-old pupil who was stabbed to death at a school in Pimville, Soweto on Saturday.

The teen has since been arrested.

The department had deployed psychosocial officials at the Thaba-Jabula Secondary School to provide the necessary counselling to learners and staff but parents have demanded that the children be released.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona said officials chose not to visit the family of the slain child on Friday.

"We didn't want to go because there was so much happening and there were so many people wanting to go to the family."

He reiterated calls for parents and pupils to report incidents of bullying so that identified cases could sent for diverting programmes.

Government has appealed for parents to allow schooling to resume on Monday and for counselling to take place.